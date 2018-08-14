Man flees after being caught driving while disqualified

A man has been charged after allegedly driving while disqualified.

Richmond Target Action Group officers will allege they saw a 23-year-old Lismore man driving a vehicle in Goonellabah about 7.50pm on Saturday.

The officers were aware the man was a disqualified driver at the time.

They approached the man who allegedly left the car before running into his house.

Police forced entry into the home but the accused left through the back door.

A search of his car revealed 0.22 grams of methylamphetamine.

Yesterday, police saw the man in Dibbs St shortly before 11am.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with driving while disqualified, possessing a prohibited drug and breaching bail.

He was refused bail by police, but later granted bail in court.