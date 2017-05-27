Man flamed after labelling Byron Bay single girls 'stuck up'

A MAN has stirred a controversial debate on social media when he told a popular Byron Bay community page the reason why so many ladies weren't dating was because they were 'stuck up' or 'just not right'.

A former Victorian and now single and living in the Byron Bay area, Andrew Forest received a barrage of criticism when he claimed communication problems, stemming from women being "loopy" "a lot of the time" may have contributed to his single status.

"I hear ... in this group ... women had trouble finding men," he said.

"I think the problem is the women.

"I find that most of the girls here are quite crazy, very stuck up, or just not right.

Single man flamed on social media after labelling Byron Bay women 'loopy'. Contributed

"I came up from Victoria where there is a very different style of communication.

"I just wonder if any other guys seem to have the same problem with women being a bit loopy."

Among 125 comments, some too defamatory to post, fellow resident Luke McDonald agreed it was "hard to meet people" in the Byron Bay area.

"Some parts of this community are quite close-nit and cliquey.

"But to blame it on the woman is just misplacing your frustrations.

"This area is unique and attracts all sorts, including a whole range of loopy men as well."

Luke McDonald disagreed. Contributed

Mr McDonald was supported when when he raised the issue of domestic violence within the debate.

"Given that one in three Australian women will experience domestic violence and one in five will experience sexual violence, I'm actually surprised that a lot more women aren't just plain hostile," he said.

"Also given these statistics, I wouldn't give first impressions to much credit.

"Your so called "loopy" might just be the perfect kind of crazy, because let's face it, who's not a little bit messed up by today's insane asylum of society?"

