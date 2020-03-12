Man fined for flying on another person’s ticket

NOT realising it was an offence to fly on a ticket that wasn't in his name has cost Liam Donald Gilmore $800.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Gilmore, 18, attempted to take a flight using false ID information, on October 17.

Gilmore, from Cape Gloucester, pleaded guilty to false identification information at constitutional airports and using false identification information to obtain an air passenger ticket.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the 18-year-old apprentice fridge mechanic was in possession of a ticket in another person's name.

"He said he purchased two tickets from a friend, and his friend had a broken leg, so he took his place," she said.

"He was unaware it was an offence to travel on an aircraft in a different name. He was not trying to avoid detection by authorities but due to the seriousness of the offence, general deterrence is needed."

Duty lawyer Ali Ladd said Gilmore had recently lost his job due to a broken hand.

"He didn't understand he had to change the name on the ticket," she said.

"He thought the boarding pass being emailed to his phone was OK but he realises now it wasn't."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he accepted that it was a mistake and there was no 'ulterior motive'.

"The charge can carry up to 12 months' imprisonment, that's how serious it is," he said.

"But there were no criminal intentions and I take into account your young age - the penalty is a lot less than it could have been."

He fined Gilmore $800 and said a conviction 'automatically follows' as it was a Commonwealth matter.