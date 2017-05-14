Man fined $500 for swearing

Breath test refused

A man was arrested and had his drivers' licence revoked to appear at court in July after crashing into a parked car and refusing a breath test in Brunswick.

About 10.15pm on Friday a 38-year-old Brunswick Heads man crashed his Ford Focus into a Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked on Tweed St.

The man walked off from the scene but was followed by the Jeep's owner, who called police.

The man refused a breath test, was arrested, and refused another breath test at Brunswick Heads Police station, where he was charged with Refuse Breath Test, Refuse Breath Analysis, Drive Unregistered and Uninsured Vehicle.

He will appear at Mullumbimby Local Court on July 24.

'Excluded' man arrested

A 24-year-old intoxicated man was arrested at Byron Bay on Saturday night after arguing with a security guard.

He was given a Criminal Infringement Notice for the offence of Excluded Person Fail to Leave Licensed Premises when Required.

$500 potty mouth fine

About midnight on Saturday a 20-year-old UK tourist was kicked out of a Byron Bay club for intoxication.

He refused to leave and attempted to re-enter the premises and "constantly used offensive language towards the staff of the premises”.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station for drunkenness and issued Criminal Infringement Notices for Offensive Language ($500) and Continued Intoxicated Behaviour after Move on Direction ($1100).

Drink driver nabbed

On Saturday night, a 32-year-old French tourist was stopped for a random breath test at Crystal Creek

He returned a positive mid-range reading of 0.128 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath at Murwillumbah Police Station.

He was suspended from driving and will appear at Murwillumbah Local Court on May 23.