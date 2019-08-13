Man fined $10k over missing pool fence

A PIMPAMA man has been ordered to pay $10,000 in fines after failing to supply and install a pool fence in a Shailer Park home.

Cory Thomas McEvoy was found guilty of breaching Australian Consumer Law after taking payment for the job but failing to actually complete it.

He was also ordered to pay $300 in compensation for the deposit the consumer paid for the fence.

He was charged after being investigated by the Office of Fair Trading and found guilty in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

McEvoy failed to install the fence.

A court heard the job had not been started nearly seven months after Mr McEvoy received the money, and the consumer's refund requests and enquiries went unanswered.

Magistrate John Costanza noted in sentencing the seriousness of the breach, which left the home with a non-compliant pool fence and posed a significant threat to children.

This also left the consumer liable for additional costs to make sure the fence complied with council regulations.

Acting OFT Executive Director Craig Turner warned traders not to accept payments for goods or services they can't deliver.

The matter was heard in Southport Magistrates Court.

"A trader should not make promises if they know that they cannot fulfil their commitments," he said.

Mr McEvoy did not appear in court.