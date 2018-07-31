Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ziggy Czech found this python in his toilet.
Ziggy Czech found this python in his toilet.
Environment

Surprise find in Queensland toilet

by Andrew Backhouse
30th Jul 2018 7:02 PM

IT'S a nightmare scenario - you head to the toilet and find a large snake in the bowl.

That's what happened to Pallarenda man Ziggy Czech who was shocked to find a carpet python had slithered into his loo today.

The man found the curled up python in the outside toilet close to his pool.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I just moved in to the house in Pallarenda last week," he said.

"I didn't expect to see it there."

He put out a call on social media page Townsville Snake Catchers for advice about what to do.

"I'd faint, gosh that's scary," Kirsty Tobanember said.

"Hence why I always make sure the lid is down … its been one of my phobias," Denise Stickland said.

Approved snake identifier Justin Wright confirmed it was a carpet python, considered generally harmless.

Geoff Jacobs at Queensland Wildlife Solutions in Australia told media that snakes follow the trail of rats into sewers.

"All over the world rats go down in sewers and the snakes go in there after them."

And from there they can find your bathroom.

far north queensland snakes

Top Stories

    'Stretched beyond our limits': Fires under investigation

    premium_icon 'Stretched beyond our limits': Fires under investigation

    News ALLOWING your burn-off to escape a containment line could cost you up to $110,000 in fines or five years in jail.

    $500 million drought package to help Northern Rivers farmers

    $500 million drought package to help Northern Rivers farmers

    News "All areas west of Lismore are impacted"

    NBN shame: Six-week wait for phone repair

    premium_icon NBN shame: Six-week wait for phone repair

    Technology Couple has been cut off from doctors, grandchildren

    $25 to get from Lismore to G'bah: Cost of life without a car

    $25 to get from Lismore to G'bah: Cost of life without a car

    Letters to the Editor The entire town would benefit from improved transport options

    Local Partners