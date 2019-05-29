Cheating husband’s brutal punishment

Wife humiliates cheating husband by making him lie naked on car. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

A WIFE decided to humiliate her cheating husband by making him lie naked on a car in a public street in Colombia as locals laughed at him.

Jairo Vargas begged his wife for forgiveness and agreed to participate in the embarrassing stunt in hopes of saving their marriage, The Sunreported.

Traffic was brought to a halt as motorists stopped and recorded the humiliating event. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

The cheating husband was fined along with the driver for causing a commotion in public. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

Vargas's wife, who has not been named, caught him cheating with another woman at a motel in the Caribbean coastal city of Barranquilla.

Traffic was brought to a halt on a busy road as motorists stopped and recorded the humiliating event.

Footage captured on mobile phones shows the remorseful husband laying across a car's roof while hiding his head in a towel.

He was also seen knocking on the driver’s window and scrubbing the front windshield. Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

The man hid his face in a towel after people took videos and laughed at him Picture: Twitter/ Daniellausta

He was also seen knocking on the driver's window and scrubbing the front windshield.

Colombian National Police was eventually called to the scene, arresting Vargas and issuing him a summons for causing public nuisance on a street.

Both the driver and Vargas were fined $220 for causing the commotion.

