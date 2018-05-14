Man fights for life after brutal Ballina attack

Police are appealing for public assistance to find out what happened to a 38-year-old man found in River Street Ballina with a serious injury.

POLICE are continuing to appeal for information after a man was left critically injured in Ballina.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said the 38-year-old remained in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries at Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man was found with serious head injuries on the footpath outside Scooters and Mobility on River St - between Grant and Kerr Sts - early yesterday morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene about 2am and Insp Bruce urged anyone who may have seen anything throughout the evening leading up to that time to come forward.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist police should phone Ballina detectives on 02 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.