Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Crime

Man fighting for life after brutal pub assault

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jan 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a brutal alleged assault on New Year's Day.

Paramedics were called to Venning St, Mooloolaba at 1.22am to reports of an earlier alleged assault at O'Malley's Irish Bar.

A man in his 20s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charged Daren Edwards said a man has been charged in relation to the incident.

The alleged assault was the second serious incident that occurred last night, including a brutal assault at Hastings St.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime paramedics pub assault qas violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire rescue pony shot and killed in ‘despicable act’

        premium_icon Bushfire rescue pony shot and killed in ‘despicable act’

        Crime A miniature pony that survived the devastating bushfires was cruelly shot just 300m from his owners’ front door.

        ’Most disappointing arrest’: Police reveal NYE shocker

        premium_icon ’Most disappointing arrest’: Police reveal NYE shocker

        News Man, 33, will face Lismore Local Court after “unbelievable” arrest

        Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

        premium_icon Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

        Politics The message behind Tex Perkins' Scott Morrison flip the bird moment.

        PHOTOS: Eighties fashions are cool again at Falls Festival

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Eighties fashions are cool again at Falls Festival

        News The outfits are bright, tight and straight out of the 1980s and 90s