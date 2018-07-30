Man dies in high speed rollover on Bruce Highway

UPDATE: A man has died after suffering severe head and chest injuries in a high speed rollover on the Bruce Highway in Townsville.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a man in his 40s had died after being transported to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Alligator Creek about 8.10pm to reports of a single vehicle, high speed rollover.

It is understood there were four people in the car.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Bruce Highway was closed in both directions and was expected to remain so for the next few hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

The spokesman said another man, aged in his 30s remained in a serious condition with a significant head injury while two other men were also taken to hospital.

The driver is understood to have suffered minor injuries.

Police were investigating the incident.

