A man is fighting for life after a brawl outside a Penrith McDonald’s. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Man fighting for life after brawl in McDonald’s car park

3rd Feb 2019 11:48 AM
A man is fighting for life after a brawl in the car park of a McDonald's in Sydney's west.

Police found the 32-year-old unconscious with head injuries at Mulgoa Road, Penrith, just before 1.30am on Sunday and he was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene after the brawl. Picture: Steve Tyson
A second man was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries. Police were told the men were injured during a fight with a group of men who fled before officers arrived.

In an unrelated incident, a male sergeant was allegedly assaulted by two men in the vicinity of the crime scene.

The sergeant suffered facial lacerations and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The pair, believed to be in their 20s, were arrested at the scene.

The man suffered a serious head injury. Picture: Steve Tyson
A second man was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries. Picture: Steve Tyson
