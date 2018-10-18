Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man dies in second Coast drowning tragedy in days

Scott Sawyer
by
18th Oct 2018 10:46 AM

A MAN is believed to have drowned at Noosa Main Beach this morning after being pulled unconscious from the water.

Police are headed to the scene now and paramedics are currently on scene, but Ambulance Service sources said they understood the man had died.

The man was pulled from the water about 400m west of the red and yellow flags about 8.45am.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman was unable to make official comment yet while they were still gathering information.

Other details remained scarce at the moment but the drowning came after 30-year-old Lindsay Connolly died after being pulled from the water at nearby Dolphin Point on Monday.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club president Ross Fisher said he'd been down at the beach earlier this morning and left by about 8am.

He said another man had been treated for an eye injury after being dumped earlier this morning at Main Beach.

Related Items

editors picks noosa noosa heads sunshine coast surf lifesaving
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    News A PROTEST is being planned after a chaotic police arrest of Aboriginal juveniles in Lismore, which has been labelled "excessive".

    • 18th Oct 2018 11:20 AM
    Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    premium_icon Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    Crime The man allegedly stole large amounts of underwear from homes

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News The new estate is set to open up the west of Lismore

    Burning sugar cane to power NSW

    premium_icon Burning sugar cane to power NSW

    Business Byron power company will provide green energy for state in $2m deal

    • 18th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners