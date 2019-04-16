Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in MacGregor. Picture: Elise Williams
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in MacGregor. Picture: Elise Williams
Crime

Man fatally shot in home

by Elise Williams
16th Apr 2019 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was fatally shot in Brisbane's south overnight.

At around 11.40pm, emergency services received a call from a woman, believed to be the mans wife, saying the man had been shot in the chest.

The 56-year-old man was transported from a house on Delfin Drive, MacGregor, to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

For hours after the shooting, police searched the street on foot looking for evidence, however said they would be unlikely to find anything until daylight.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything or had information about the incident to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime editors picks fatal shooting

Top Stories

    HIT AND RUN: Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured

    HIT AND RUN: Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured

    Breaking POLICE are investigating a fail-to-stop fatal crash involving two pedestrians overnight.

    • 16th Apr 2019 6:04 AM
    Get a jazz club buzz at Lismore's newest live music venue

    premium_icon Get a jazz club buzz at Lismore's newest live music venue

    Business Lismore's live music scene just got a little soulful and jazzier

    The major issue council will discuss behind closed doors

    premium_icon The major issue council will discuss behind closed doors

    Council News Lismore City Council holding closed-door meeting tonight

    Drink-driver sentenced after caught five times over limit

    premium_icon Drink-driver sentenced after caught five times over limit

    Crime The 57-year-old told police he'd been drinking for six hours