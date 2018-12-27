Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is being rescued after falling down a cliff. Picture: 7 News
A man is being rescued after falling down a cliff. Picture: 7 News
News

Man falls 15 metres down Sydney cliff

by Derrick Krusche
27th Dec 2018 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A rescue operation is under way after a man fell more than 15 metres from a cliff in Sydney's north this morning.

Emergency crews were called to bushland in Elanora Heights following reports the 40-year-old had fallen in rough terrain just before 9am.

 

Paramedics are preparing to winch the man to safety. Picture: 7 News
Paramedics are preparing to winch the man to safety. Picture: 7 News

NSW Ambulance spokesman Sean Brogan said the man was "lucky to be alive".

"Essentially a 40-year-old male has fallen 15 metres down a cliff, he's hit tree branches and rocks on the way down," Mr Brogan said.

"He's landed on rocks - he's lucky to be alive this man.

"He's conscious and breathing - a winch rescue is under way".

The man is “lucky to be alive”. Picture: 7 News
The man is “lucky to be alive”. Picture: 7 News

Rescue crews first received the call for help about 8am.

It's understood the man has suffered neck injuries in the fall.

Pictures from the scene show a helicopter hovering over bushland near residential streets.

Five ambulance crews and the helicopter have been called out for the rescue.

"He's doing OK," emergency workers said.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
fall police rescue

Top Stories

    WATCH: Shark swims at crowded popular beach

    premium_icon WATCH: Shark swims at crowded popular beach

    News A LIFESAVER has herded a shark from a gutter close to the shore as holiday makers swim nearby, unaware.

    350 lives lost on NSW roads this year

    premium_icon 350 lives lost on NSW roads this year

    News ROAD toll rises: "One is too many”.

    A COW OF A YEAR: Some relief but drought still bites

    premium_icon A COW OF A YEAR: Some relief but drought still bites

    Business Drought relief payments for dairy farmers extended

    PHOTOS: Ballina Boxing Day races

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Ballina Boxing Day races

    News See all the photos from the races this year

    Local Partners