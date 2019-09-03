Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File image of a ocean view motel room
File image of a ocean view motel room Ashleigh Howarth
Crime

Man fails to pay for five hotel nights at beachside units

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Sep 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who failed to pay a $1000 hotel room bill has a 10-page criminal record.

Dale Douglas Chellingsworth, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of fraud.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Chellingsworth asked to stay at Seaspray Waterfront Holiday Units in Yeppoon for one night on November 30.

She said he then asked each day to stay one more night for four more nights, before leaving without paying the tariff of $200 a night.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Chellingsworth was on a disability pension after breaking his back in a scaffolding accident six years ago.

He said his client claimed he had recently been diagnosed with oesophagus and lung cancer with an eight-month prognosis, but had no medical documents at court.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Chellingsworth to a five-month prison term with immediate parole and ordered him to pay $1000 restitution.

rockhampton magistrates court seaspray waterfront holiday units tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    69 inspirational teachers on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 69 inspirational teachers on the Northern Rivers

    Education WHEN we asked readers to nominate the region's most inspirational teacher, we were inundated with responses. Here are the heart-warming reasons why.

    What became of officer who hit teen with baton 18 times?

    premium_icon What became of officer who hit teen with baton 18 times?

    Crime The police officer tasered the 16-year-old in a Byron laneway

    Forget spring, we're going straight into summer

    premium_icon Forget spring, we're going straight into summer

    Weather Expect some very warm weather on the Northern Rivers

    Syringe attacker to face psychological assessment

    premium_icon Syringe attacker to face psychological assessment

    Crime Woman wielded syringe at Lismore hospital workers