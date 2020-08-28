Man facing $1M drugs, weapons charges wants bail

Detectives have charged two Uki men after seizing drugs, weapons, and cash, following an investigation into the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs across northern NSW (March 13, 2020)

ONE of the two Uki brothers accused of growing about $1 million worth of marijuana wants to apply for bail again.

Johnas Todd, 36, and his brother Jethro Todd, 29, were arrested when police raided their Uki properties on March 13.

Police allege they found more than 300 marijuana plants, 2000 MDMA pills, $80,101.50 in cash, and weapons including firearms and a crossbow.

Their mother, Joy Ann Ross, 56, was arrested on April 14 and charged with knowingly taking part in cultivating a large commercial quantity of prohibited plants.

Johnas’s case returned to Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19 for a brief status mention.

Defence solicitor Darren Mahony said his client wished to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Mr Mahony explained he was waiting on a forensic report from the police about the weapons allegedly found on the property to use in submissions for the bail application.

Mr Mahony was told by the prosecution it was now standard practise to have forensic experts’ reports on guns to be based on photographs.

During a bail application hearing on March 16 at Tweed Heads Local Court, the court was told the brothers, who lived in separate homes on their parents’ property, had been under police surveillance since June 2019.

Police allege they found 2000 MDMA pills in Johnas’s kitchen, as well as marijuana plants, multiple weapons including rifles, hand guns and a crossbow, and the materials to make a silencer.

Johnas is charged with eight offences including cultivating prohibited plants, supplying prohibited drugs in large commercial quantities, possessing unregistered firearms, manufacturing a prohibited firearm without licence and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime in the amount of $64,351.50.

Both men at the time were refused bail earlier this year, but Jethro was granted bail at Sydney Supreme Court on April 15.

Their mother, Ms Ross, was granted bail on April 14 in Lismore Local Court after agreeing to surrender her passport, provide $1000 surety and to live at her Uki property.

All three cases will return to court on September 23.