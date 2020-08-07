Man faces court over string of Ballina break and enters

Jason Moye, of Ballina, has pleaded guilty in relation to thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head.

Jason Moye, of Ballina, has pleaded guilty in relation to thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head.

A MAN has pleaded guilty to a string of break and enters in the Ballina and Lennox Head areas.

Jason Moye, 37, pleaded guilty to 21 charges, including breaking and entering a house to steal items to the value worth more than $60,000, stealing property within a dwelling, possessing goods suspected stolen, receiving stolen property, dealing with proceeds of crime worth than more than $100,000, possessing a prohibited drug and cultivating a prohibited plant.

The police will allege they seized a large quantity of valuables from the Ballina man’s home in July last year.

When the matter went before Lismore Local Court last month, the Director of Public Prosecution indicated it would be withdrawing several other related charges.

Moye was committed for sentence in Lismore District Court on August 31.