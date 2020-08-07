Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jason Moye, of Ballina, has pleaded guilty in relation to thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head.
Jason Moye, of Ballina, has pleaded guilty in relation to thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head.
News

Man faces court over string of Ballina break and enters

Aisling Brennan
7th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has pleaded guilty to a string of break and enters in the Ballina and Lennox Head areas.

Jason Moye, 37, pleaded guilty to 21 charges, including breaking and entering a house to steal items to the value worth more than $60,000, stealing property within a dwelling, possessing goods suspected stolen, receiving stolen property, dealing with proceeds of crime worth than more than $100,000, possessing a prohibited drug and cultivating a prohibited plant.

The police will allege they seized a large quantity of valuables from the Ballina man’s home in July last year.

When the matter went before Lismore Local Court last month, the Director of Public Prosecution indicated it would be withdrawing several other related charges.

Moye was committed for sentence in Lismore District Court on August 31.

ballina crime break and enter charge lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lismore City councillor’s ‘mixed feelings’ over shock resignation

        Premium Content Lismore City councillor’s ‘mixed feelings’ over shock...

        News GIANPIERO Battista has been a Lismore City councillor for 12 years but has decided he’s had enough.

        ‘I’m nervous’: Worker scared of losing job as border closes

        Premium Content ‘I’m nervous’: Worker scared of losing job as border closes

        News THE Queensland woman commutes daily to Byron Bay for work.

        Hard border closure could turn Northern Rivers into mini Qld

        Premium Content Hard border closure could turn Northern Rivers into mini Qld

        News THERE are still five flights arriving into Ballina from Sydney scheduled for...

        Tourists ignore Byron’s beach warnings for a day in the sun

        Premium Content Tourists ignore Byron’s beach warnings for a day in the sun

        News Not even the prospect of sand dunes collapsing could keep people away