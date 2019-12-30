Menu
A man who allegedly stabbed another man at a campground in Kyogle has been denied bail
Man faces court over stabbing at Kyogle campground

Aisling Brennan
30th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
A MAN who allegedly stabbed another man at a campground in Kyogle has been denied bail.

Michael Chieza, 58, appeared before the registrar at Lismore Local Court on Monday after he was arrested on Saturday following an alleged attack on a 61-year-old man.

Police will allege emergency services were called shortly after midday on Saturday following reports a man had been stabbed at a camping area on Summerland Way, Kyogle.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 61-year-old man for a stab wound to his lower back before he was taken in a stable condition to Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Police District officers established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic officers.

Police will also allege the two men were previously not known to each other and exchanged words over facilities at the grounds, before Mr Chieza became aggressive and stabbed the older man during a subsequent physical altercation.

Mr Chieza was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and reckless wounding.

He remains in custody until his matter is due to return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on January 6.

