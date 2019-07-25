Man faces court over Lennox house fire, threat to kill

Emergency services were called to a house on Ross Lane in Lennox Head.

Emergency services were called to a house on Ross Lane in Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

THE man alleged to have set fire to a Lennox Head granny flat while a 25-year-old woman was inside sat still for the few moments he appeared in Ballina Local Court on July 24.

Brent Anthony Murray, 29, from Lindendale, faces a string of charges following the July 16 fire at the Ross Ln property.

A previous bail application was refused and Mr Murray, who is in custody, appeared in Ballina court on via videolink.

Magistrate Karen Clifford adjourned the matter to September 25.

The charges Mr Murray faces include two counts of damaging a property by fire, along with damaging a property to threaten to kill and stalking and intimidation.

Police also allege Mr Murray used a mobile phone to threaten to kill the day before the fire, and used a mobile phone at other times to menace or harass.

He is alleged to have set fire to the granny flat between 5.40am and 6.38am on July 16.

Emergency services were called to the Ross Ln property at 6.50am on Tuesday after a 25-year-old woman woke to find the granny flat in flames.

After the fire was extinguished by the NSW Rural Fire Service, the woman noticed damage to her vehicle which was parked nearby.

At 9.40am, police went to a separate home on Ross Ln where they made the arrest.

Police allege the man and the woman are known to each other.