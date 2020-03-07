Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after failing to submit to breath analysis and possessing a defective alcohol interlock device.
A man has been arrested after failing to submit to breath analysis and possessing a defective alcohol interlock device.
News

Man faces court for allegedly resisting breath analysis and defective interlock

Holly Cormack
7th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Lismore man faces court today after allegedly refusing to submit to breath analysis and after police found that his alcohol interlock device was not functioning.

The 41-year-old was pulled over by cops for a random breath test on Brewster street in Lismore at 5.42pm last night. He allegedly returned a positive result and was placed under arrest.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said that the man refused to comply with the officers at the scene and that police had to use force to get him into the truck.

At the station he allegedly refused to submit to breath analysis.

Part of the man’s license commission is that he has an interlock device. After inspecting the device police allege that it was not functioning, which was also a charge.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man released from custody for gunshot injury treatment

        premium_icon Man released from custody for gunshot injury treatment

        News THE Northern Rivers man attended an appointment with a neurosurgeon upon his release.

        Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        premium_icon Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        News BUT the forecast weather this weekend is not great for swimming.

        Help save Ballina’s popular food and wine festival

        premium_icon Help save Ballina’s popular food and wine festival

        News THE hardworking organisers say it’s time for new volunteers to keep the event...

        Latest shark science findings to surface in Byron

        premium_icon Latest shark science findings to surface in Byron

        News A ROADSHOW will share the key findings of the NSW Shark Management Strategy.