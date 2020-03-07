Man faces court for allegedly resisting breath analysis and defective interlock

A man has been arrested after failing to submit to breath analysis and possessing a defective alcohol interlock device.

A SOUTH Lismore man faces court today after allegedly refusing to submit to breath analysis and after police found that his alcohol interlock device was not functioning.

The 41-year-old was pulled over by cops for a random breath test on Brewster street in Lismore at 5.42pm last night. He allegedly returned a positive result and was placed under arrest.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said that the man refused to comply with the officers at the scene and that police had to use force to get him into the truck.

At the station he allegedly refused to submit to breath analysis.

Part of the man’s license commission is that he has an interlock device. After inspecting the device police allege that it was not functioning, which was also a charge.