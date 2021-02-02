Menu
A man has been charged after he allegedly pushed a shopping trolley into a glass panel at Lismore Police Station, smashing the window and then threatening staff, at the weekend. Picture: Liana Boss
News

Man denies damaging police station, making threats

Aisling Brennan
2nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A Nimbin man has pleaded not guilty to smashing a police station window and threatening staff inside.

Rodrick Emile Duran, 36, was arrested in early December after he allegedly caused serious damage to a glass panel on the Zadoc St frontage of Lismore Police Station.

 

Mr Duran allegedly pushed a trolley containing his belongings into the front glass window of Lismore Police Station, causing the glass to shatter.

Police will also allege he came into the police station threatening staff.

Mr Duran charged with destroying or damaging property worth more than $2000 and less than $5000, intimidating police in the execution of their duty and behaving in an offensive manner.

 

When the matter was mentioned before Lismore Local Court last month, Mr Duran entered pleas of not guilty to all three charges.

He was refused bail and will reappear for further mention on February 22 in Lismore Local Court.

