Man's dramatic outburst in court after being refused bail

Hamish Broome
| 8th Aug 2017 1:16 PM Updated: 2:11 PM

A LISMORE man arrested yesterday for brandishing a large hunting knife in Uralba St has made a scene in Lismore courthouse this morning after being refused bail for the alleged offences.

Seated behind the enclosed glass dock, Anthony Stewart Cullinane appeared increasingly disturbed and upset as police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik made submissions in the Lismore Local Court why he should not be granted bail.

The court heard that about 1pm yesterday Cullinane was seen holding a hammer and yelling "do you really want to have a go" at someone.

He then allegedly produced a 40cm serrated hunting knife with a bone handle and threatened the person with it.

Witnesses called police to the public location and they were forced to draw their firearms and order Culllinane to the ground.

He was later charged with affray, wielding a knife, and having custody of an offensive implement in a public place.

In Lismore Local Court this morning Cullinane's solicitor Phillip Crick sought his client's release on bail, arguing while he had a "lengthy criminal history" he had made substantial changes to his lifestyle since being released from a stint in jail earlier this year.

Mr Crick said Culllinane would reside at his current address in a room at the Gollan Hotel, where had paid rent for two weeks in advance.

But police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik argued vehemently against bail, saying Culllinane had a good chance of reoffending and may attempt to contact witnesses.

Magistrate David Heilpern noted that Cullinane's was only released from jail only a few months earlier, had a "very significant prior record" and was also on a good behaviour bond at the time of the alleged offending.

"The prosecution case seems to me to be overwhelmingly strong," he remarked, while adding that Culllinane "had been out of trouble for some months".

Magistrate Heilpern refused bail and adjourned the matter for a plea to August 21.

It was too much for Cullinane, who refused to leave the dock.

Instead he stood facing away from the exit and away from two correctional officers, not moving.

"This is s**t... I got attacked, what do they want me to do?" he said.

Several more expletives followed from Cullinane.

"Why do you always make me out to be some kind of animal... I'm f**king over this shit," he shouted at the prosecutor.

Magistrate Heilpern temporarily adjourned proceedings while the drama was sorted out.

Mr Crick and another solicitor Tracey Randall helped calm the distressed Cullinane down until he agreed to be led away by correctional officers.

The matter will reappear before Lismore Local Court on August 21.

Lismore Northern Star

northern rivers crime

Local Partners

