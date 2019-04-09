Man faces court after threatening magistrate

A Lismore man will defend three allegations, including that he threatened a judicial officer, in a local court hearing.

A MAGISTRATE from outside the region will be required for the hearing of a man accused of threatening a judicial officer.

Shawn Richard Crossingham, 37, appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Monday.

The Lismore man has pleaded not guilty to threatening a person for being a judicial officer, contravening an apprehended violence order and intimidating police.

Magistrate David Heilpern is the alleged victim of the first charge, which arose when Mr Crossingham allegedly made a threat after being refused bail on the other allegations in December last year.

His solicitor Binnie O'Dwyer told the court they were seeking for the matter to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Ms O'Dwyer said she also hoped to apply for Mr Crossingham to be released on bail.

Mr Heilpern said he was unable to preside over such applications, or the hearing in which Mr Crossingham will contest the charges against him.

He said other local magistrates would likewise be excluded from hearing the matter.

"The Chief Magistrate's Office is taking steps to get a magistrate to hear the matter,” Mr Heilpern said.

"A magistrate will be either flying up from Sydney or coming from interstate.

"All I'm doing is managing the hearing of the matter.”

Police prosecutor Greg Huxtable asked for all allegations to be dealt with on the same day.

Mr Heilpern set the matter down for a full day hearing on June 21.