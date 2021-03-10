Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has entered a guilty plea to supplying drugs.
A man has entered a guilty plea to supplying drugs.
News

Man faces court after being caught with 10kg of ice

Aisling Brennan
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle carrying more than 10kg of ice through the Tweed.

Angga Malik, 34, entered a guilty plea to supplying a prohibited drug when he was arraigned in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Monday.

The court heard a backup charge of possessing a prohibited drug was included on the arraignment, while a second charge of supplying a large commercial quantity prohibited drug was not included on the indictment.

Malik had been stopped by police on September 15, 2019, near Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

Police searched the car and found a black sports bag with 10 bags inside allegedly containing 10.167kg of ice, according to court documents.

Malik had previously pleaded not guilty last year to the charges against him but changed his plea this week.

Judge Dina Yehia listed the matter for a sentence hearing on May 19 in Sydney District Court.

drug supply charges northern rivers crime news sydney district court tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        Premium Content Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        News Looking for the best locations to produce top content? Here is our guide to some of the best secret spots near Byron Bay.

        Town’s footbridge restored with ‘ribs’ from sister village

        Premium Content Town’s footbridge restored with ‘ribs’ from sister village

        News The project involved an extensive list of works, that included posting of all 24...

        STORM AFTERMATH: No power at 2000 homes, 'crazy lightning'

        Premium Content STORM AFTERMATH: No power at 2000 homes, 'crazy lightning'

        News A wild storm has wreaked havoc across the Northern Rivers

        Warning: Online scammers selling fake Bluesfest tickets

        Premium Content Warning: Online scammers selling fake Bluesfest tickets

        News Organisers of the Easter music festival confirm there is only one way to purchase...