Man faces court after being caught with 10kg of ice

A SYDNEY man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle carrying more than 10kg of ice through the Tweed.

Angga Malik, 34, entered a guilty plea to supplying a prohibited drug when he was arraigned in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Monday.

The court heard a backup charge of possessing a prohibited drug was included on the arraignment, while a second charge of supplying a large commercial quantity prohibited drug was not included on the indictment.

Malik had been stopped by police on September 15, 2019, near Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

Police searched the car and found a black sports bag with 10 bags inside allegedly containing 10.167kg of ice, according to court documents.

Malik had previously pleaded not guilty last year to the charges against him but changed his plea this week.

Judge Dina Yehia listed the matter for a sentence hearing on May 19 in Sydney District Court.