Man faces court after ‘aggressively’ reading bible at ALDI

Christopher Lee Burns pleaded guilty to eight offences inlcuding breach of bail, wilful damage and public nuisance.

A MAN has told a magistrate he was happy to stay in jail if he needed to amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Lee Burns pleaded guilty to eight offences including committing public nuisance and wilful damage in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court on February 22 Burns committed two other public nuisance offences.

Sen Const Pattinson told the court at 12.30pm police were called to Aldi on Maryborough to find Burns reading a Bible in a loud and aggressive manner.

The court heard Burns was making comments towards members of the public as they walked by which made them feel concerned.

Then at 1.40pm, police were called by members of the public on Bourbong St where a man was in a foetal position on the ground with Burns standing over the top of him repeatedly punching him.

When police arrived they saw Burns arguing with the man who was covered in blood.

The man told police he had been in a fight with Burns.

Burns, who represented himself via videolink, told the court he was willing to spend more time in jail if he needed to because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

He said he had a good relationship with his parents and had incentive to get back into the community.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Burns' plea of guilty when handing down his sentence and also the time Burns had spent in custody.

Mr Moloney said Burns' history showed that he could also comply with parole.

Burns was sentenced to four months imprisonment with an immediate release on parole.

Thirty-four days pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.

Convictions were recorded.