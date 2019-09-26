Man to face 12 serious charges, including stalking, choking
A CORAKI man has been extradited from Queensland to face a number of serious charges in Lismore Local Court.
Police will allege that on September 24, Lismore Detectives attended a Brisbane address where they placed a 27-year-old Coraki man under arrest.
He was extradited back to NSW.
He has been charged with a number of serious offences, including:
- Using a prohibited weapon
- Negligent driving
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Driving while disqualified
- Dangerous driving
- Breaching an AVO
- Armed with intent
- Stalking
- Intentionally choking someone with recklessness
- Assault occasioning actual bodily harm
- Destroying property.
An outstanding prison warrant was also executed.
He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court in October.