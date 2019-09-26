Man to face 12 serious charges, including stalking, choking

A CORAKI man has been extradited from Queensland to face a number of serious charges in Lismore Local Court.

Police will allege that on September 24, Lismore Detectives attended a Brisbane address where they placed a 27-year-old Coraki man under arrest.

He was extradited back to NSW.

He has been charged with a number of serious offences, including:

Using a prohibited weapon

Negligent driving

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Driving while disqualified

Dangerous driving

Breaching an AVO

Armed with intent

Stalking

Intentionally choking someone with recklessness

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Destroying property.

An outstanding prison warrant was also executed.

He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court in October.