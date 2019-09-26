Menu
Crime

Man to face 12 serious charges, including stalking, choking

26th Sep 2019 6:23 AM
A CORAKI man has been extradited from Queensland to face a number of serious charges in Lismore Local Court.

Police will allege that on September 24, Lismore Detectives attended a Brisbane address where they placed a 27-year-old Coraki man under arrest.

He was extradited back to NSW.

He has been charged with a number of serious offences, including:

  • Using a prohibited weapon
  • Negligent driving
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Driving while disqualified
  • Dangerous driving
  • Breaching an AVO
  • Armed with intent
  • Stalking 
  • Intentionally choking someone with recklessness
  • Assault occasioning actual bodily harm
  • Destroying property.

An outstanding prison warrant was also executed.

He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court in October.

brisbane detectives extradition lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

