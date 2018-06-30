Man extradited over firearm offences

A man was extraditted from QLD on outstanding warrants.

A MAN has been extradited from Queensland over four outstanding warrants in NSW.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at Southport in Queensland on Tuesday where he appeared before Southport Watch House and an extradition order was granted.

He was extradited to Lismore Police Station where four outstanding warrants for firearms, domestic violence and traffic offences were executed.

The man appeared before Lismore Local Court yesterday where he was refused bail to appear before the same court on July 9.