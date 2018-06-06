Man extradited over alleged violent assault

A NORTHERN Rivers man who police allege violently attacked his partner has been extradited from Queensland and is due to face Lismore Local Court today.

Police had been searching for the 27-year-old since his partner, 24, was allegedly assaulted at Muli Muli, 100km north-west of Casino on January 24 this year.

The woman required treatment for a deep cut to her leg as well as other injuries.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended the scene and attempted to arrest the man; however, he fled and an arrest warrant was issued.

Following investigations, Queensland Police arrested the man on the outstanding warrant at Townsville last Sunday June 3.

On Monday detectives from Casino travelled to Townsville and successfully applied for the man's extradition.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station yesterday where he was charged with reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate, contravene AVO, and resist arrest, as well as unrelated traffic matters.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Lismore Local Court this morning.