Man extradited in cross-border drug syndicate investigation

STRIKE FORCE CAVED: Tweed Byron Police District revealed a man has been extradited from Queensland as Strike Force Caved investigation into a cross-border drug syndicate continues. Police said the extradited man has been charged with several drug offences

STRIKE Force Caved continues to kick goals with police making another arrest following an investigation into an alleged cross-border drug syndicate operation on the NSW Far North Coast and southeast Queensland.

On Tuesday Tweed Byron Police District revealed a man has been extradited from Queensland as Strike Force Caved investigation continues

Police said the extradited man had been charged with several drug offences

In May this year, police from the Tweed/Byron Police District Proactive Crime Team established Strike Force Caved to investigate the distribution of illicit drugs – mainly MDMA and cocaine – in areas on the NSW Far North Coast and southeast Queensland.

Five people were arrested and charged in NSW, after police in both NSW and Queensland conducted nine simultaneous search warrants on Saturday November 21, 2020; they remain before the courts.

With the assistance of the Queensland Police Service (QPOL), two men – aged 21 and 31 – were also arrested at addresses in Queensland.

On Monday November 23, 2020, strike force investigators travelled to Southport Watchhouse, where they applied for, and were granted, the 21-year-old’s extradition to NSW.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with 29 offences, including knowingly direct activities of criminal group and supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today (Tuesday, November 24, 2020).

Investigations under Strike Force Caved remain ongoing, with further arrests expected.

Anyone with information about Strike Force Caved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.