Man exposed himself to police, carried out act in cell

5th Dec 2016 8:55 AM

A 27-year-old Goonellabah man has been charged with several offences.

Police will allege that patrolling police saw the man on Conway Street Lismore exposing his penis at them as they drove past, senior constable David Henderson said.

He then attempted to perform a sexual act on a street pole.

Police stopped and spoke to the man, who was intoxicated, snr cnst Henderson said.

He was very offensive towards police and was almost run over by a passing car.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station.

The man resisted efforts to move him to the cells and be searched.

The man then carried out a sex act then urinated in his cell whilst naked, snr cnst Henderson said.

The man was charged with malicious damage (to the police cell), resisting police, continuing intoxicated behaviour after move-on direction, pedestrian moving into driver's path and offensive behaviour.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime intoxication police

