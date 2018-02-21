Man expected to face more than 100 child porn charges

A man is expected to be charged with more than 100 child porn-related offences.

A NORTHERN Rivers man is likely to face more than 100 child porn-related charges, a court has heard.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 42, was represented in Tweed Heads Local Court by duty solicitor Rachael Thomas on Wednesday.

Mr Sellenthin, who lives in Bangalow and has resided in other locations across the Northern Rivers as well as Armidale and Stanthorpe, Queensland, was charged with possessing a prohibited drug (9.9 grams of cannabis), two counts of possessing child abuse material and two counts of failing to comply with reporting obligations on November 22 last year.

The latter two charges relate to his alleged failure to disclose to police the telephone number and internet service he had access to.

At his first court appearance - before Byron Bay Local Court on November 23 - Mr Sellenthin did not apply for bail, and it was formally refused.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Lehmann asked Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy for a deadline extension for the police brief, which was previously due on January 18.

"The matter has been referred to the sex crime unit," Ms Lehmann said.

"The officer-in-charge says they may bring another 100 offences before the court.

"More charges will be laid."

Ms Thomas did not object to this extension application.

The remainder of the brief is due to be served on April 11 and the matter is due back before Tweed Heads Local Court on April 18.

The accused, who remains in custody, will not be required to appear in court.