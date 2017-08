A vehicle roll over at Tabulam.

A MAN was treated for minor injuries after a vehicle roll-over near Tabulam on Saturday.

NSW Ambulance attended to a single vehicle rollover on a remote property near Tabulam, west of Casino in the morning.

One occupant from the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was road transported to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment in a stable condition.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to the scene but was not required.