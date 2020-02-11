Man enters pleas after dangerous police pursuit

A LISMORE man who pleaded guilty to evading police after a dangerous pursuit remains in custody.

Hayden Wayne Hardke, 25, was involved in a police pursuit on January 14 along Ballina Rd, heading towards Goonellabah.

The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

The vehicle came to rest, and Mr Hardke ran from the scene and evaded arrest.

Mr Hardke pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse, using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on the road, using an uninsured motor vehicle, not wearing or securing an approved helmet while riding a motor bike, shoplifting less than $2000, resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty, failing to stop while driving recklessly during a police pursuit and three counts of driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.

Mr Hardke also entered a not guilty plea to one charge of entering a dwelling with the intent to steal.

He remains in custody after he did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter to March 23 for further mention at Lismore Local Court, where Mr Hardke is set to appear via video link.