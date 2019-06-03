Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter.
RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter. mike knott
News

Man drowns snorkelling near Lady Elliot Island

liana walker
Mikayla Haupt
by and
3rd Jun 2019 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has drowned while snorkelling in the waters near Lady Elliot Island this afternoon.

The Bundaburg-based RACQ Lifeflight RescueHhelicopter was called to the western beach of the island at 1.53pm.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells confirmed one man had drowned.

Police are expected to head over to the island at first light.

A 60-year-old woman was also treated at the scene for a near-drowning. She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

drowning lady elliot island near drowning
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Snow way! Dumping of white stuff expected tonight

    premium_icon Snow way! Dumping of white stuff expected tonight

    Weather A NUMBER of forecasters, including the Bureau of Meteorology, have predicted snow and sleet in some parts of Northern NSW tonight and tomorrow.

    Two girls arrested after alleged pursuit, crash

    premium_icon Two girls arrested after alleged pursuit, crash

    Crime The vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a random drug testing site

    Hey Grinspoon, what about us?

    premium_icon Hey Grinspoon, what about us?

    Music The band has just announced an "extensive" tour of Australia