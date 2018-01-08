Menu
Man drowns at popular swimming hole

Jarrard Potter
by

THE body of a man missing since Saturday has been located in the Clarence River today.

About 6am this morning police were called after the body of a 76 year-old man was found, a short distance from where he was believed to be last sighted in the river.

It is believed the man was camping with family members about 70km north west of Grafton when he experienced difficulties whilst swimming on Saturday about 6pm.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command and the Marine Area Command with the assistance of local SES units, Westpac helicopter and community volunteers have been searching for the man.

Police have spoken to witnesses and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Police would like to thank emergency services, the media and the community for their assistance.

