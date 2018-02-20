Man drops pants in front of child

POLICE were busy with the 'antics' of a Nimbin man yesterday who was eventually charged with four counts of indecency, two involving a child.

Early yesterday morning around 8.55am police will allege a mother and young daughter were walking along Cullen Street near the hospital.

A 28 year old Nimbin man approached them, dropped his pants and exposed his anus.

The man then started masturbating while looking at the victims.

The victims ran off and waved down police who were making a patrol at the time.

Police escorted them to school.

In the afternoon around 2pm police received a complaint about the same man trying to drag a woman into the public toilets on Cullen Street.

Police then saw him near the toilets and chased him.

After a foot pursuit he was caught near the neighborhood centre.

When searched he was found to be in possession of seven grams of cannabis.

He was taken to Lismore Police station and charged with two counts of committing an act of indecency with a person under 16 , two counts of committing act of indecency with a person 16 years or over and one count of possessing a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.