Crime

Man drives to bottle-o following car crash

Rick Koenig
by
31st Jul 2018 12:03 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM

A BANORA Point man who crashed his car and kicked in the door of a good samaritan before he drove to a bottle-o has been arrested and charged.

Police said about 6.45pm on Saturday, a 27-year-old man was driving his Holden Commodore sedan on Darlington Drive in Banora Point when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree and a retaining wall, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Shortly after, a passerby parked his vehicle and walked to the mans damaged car to offer help.

When he saw there was no one in the car, he turned around and began to return to his vehicle.

The accused then allegedly kicked the victims driver side door at least three times.

The victim drove off in fear of his safety and contacted police.

The offender then drove his car to the Caltex Service Station where he parked and walked over to the Liquorland bottle shop.

Police found the man in Liquorland and saw he had a number of cuts and blood around his head and hands.

Police tried to arrest the man however he resisted and was taken to the ground and eventually handcuffed.

The accused was asked to submit to a roadside breath test which he refused.

The man will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court at a later date.

Tweed Daily News

    Local Partners