Man drives off ferry into Ballina River

A vehicle became airborne and landed in the river.

A vehicle became airborne and landed in the river. Jerad Williams

JUST after midnight, a Ford Fiesta was travelling south on Burns Point Road, West Ballina, when at the southern end of the road it continued straight onto the vehicle ferry which was waiting on the northern side of the river.

The vehicle became airborne and landed in the river.

The 23-year-old male driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

He was taken to Ballina Hospital for blood tests. Police will await the results before action is taken.

NSW Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor.