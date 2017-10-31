News

Man drinks 30 schooners of rum, takes baby for drive

A man has been charged with high range drink driving, and police said he had a child in the car.
A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested at Leeville for drink driving with a child in the car.

At 3.30am on Saturday police said they received complaints about a car swerving on the road near Whiporie.

Police stopped the car at Leeville.

The driver, a 21-year-old Yorklea man, produced a provisional licence to police.

 

 

Senior Constable David Henderson said an infant child was seen in a car booster seat.

"The man gave a positive alcohol reading and the child was taken home by police," he said.

"The 21-year-old was taken to Casino Police Station.

"There he told police he had drunk 30 schooners of rum and coke that night."

A further breath analysis put the man in the high range drink driving category, so his licence was suspended and he was charged. He will appear in Casino Local Court in November.

