Man drank 20 vodkas before Bali rampage: police

SOUTH Australian tradesman Nicholas Carr, who was captured on video during a violent frenzy in Bali over the weekend, claims that he has no memory of his vodka-fuelled crime binge.

The 26-year-old from Kurralta Park, Adelaide was caught on a video - that immediately went viral - violently delivering a fly kick to an Indonesian motorcyclist on Sunset Road near Kuta at 5.30am on Saturday.

Footage shows Australian Nicholas Carr licking a passing motorbike and throwing himself onto moving cars during his rampage in Bali. Picture: Supplied

He then jumped on to a moving car, cracking the windshield before he landed on his feet on the major thoroughfare while being chase by residents.

Kuta police chief Teuku Ricki Fadlianshah said the prisoner told police that he had consumed as many as 20 vodkas before his crime spree. Police are not certain if Carr meant 20 drinks or 20 bottles of vodka.

With bandages on his face from the minor injuries he sustained during the rampage, Carr was paraded before gathered media at the Kuta police station where he is being held and faces criminal charges.

Australian Nicholas Carr is treated after his booze-fuelled Bali rampage came to an end. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

He said he remembered "very little, nothing" of his booze-fed fury.

In one night, it is alleged that Carr damaged property during a home invasion in Seminyak where he is alleged to have assaulted the homeowner by throwing him to the ground.

He is accused of stealing a motorbike in Kerobokan and stoning the window of the popular Sunset Road restaurant Wahaha as well as smashing a glass door and trashing shelves in a Circle K mini-mart.

The charges carry a maximum of two years and eight months in jail.

Photo of the passport belonging to 26-year-old South Australian Nicholas Carr. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Carr has apologised for his behaviour. He has said that he will do what it takes to make reparations to his victims.

Mr Wayan Wirawan, who was smashed from his bike, incredibly, suffered minor injuries.

"I apologise, I don't remember anything at all. I just want to apologise to everyone, victims, the Bali people, to anyone affected by this at all," said a subdued Carr who was dressed

in orange correctional overalls.

Local people tried to intervene, the police chief said, but Carr continued to fight. Eventually he was stopped when local people caught him and tied him with hosepipe to wait for the

police.

South Australian Nicholas Carr in hospital recovering from injuries suffered during a bizarre rampage on a busy street in Bali. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Carr has undergone psychiatric testing and the results are reported to be within the normal range.

Mr Teuku said that even if the victims accepted compensation from Carr, the legal process would prevail.

However, if settlements were struck with the victims, Mr Teuku said it would be attached to the case for the consideration of court and possibly reduce his sentence.

Nicholas Carr running through the streets of Bali. Picture: Supplied