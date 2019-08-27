Man drags girlfriend by hair along highway: court

The court was told Osborne's string of offending began March 9 when he and the aggrieved were walking home from Bunnings along the Dawson Highway.

The court was told Osborne's string of offending began March 9 when he and the aggrieved were walking home from Bunnings along the Dawson Highway.

A GLADSTONE man's horror assault on his partner only stopped when he heard his own address called to attention over a police scanner, a court was told.

Joshua Osborne pleaded guilty via video from jail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to assault occasioning bodily harm, contravention of a domestic violence order, assault police and obstruct police.

In court documents viewed by The Observer it was revealed the aggrieved had complained about having sore feet when Osborne grabbed her by the hair and "dragged" her to his address at New Auckland.

When the pair arrived home, Osborne told the woman to get into the bedroom. She refused and "started screaming for help" when he again grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards.

The woman fell and Osborne kicked her in the ribs twice. When she tried to crawl away Osborne turned on a vacuum in a bid to muffle the sound of her screams.

The court documents revealed Osborne grabbed the woman by her throat and punched her twice in the head.

Osborne heard his own address being called to attention over his police scanner and "threw" the woman into the shower.

When police arrived, Osborne denied the assaults and told the officers the woman "slipped" in the shower.

Osborne was arrested and taken to the watch-house, where he later obstructed police, refusing to have his photograph taken and assaulted police when officers tried to subdue him.

The court was told Osborne had spent 168 days behind bars for the offending.

Osborne was sentenced to 12 months jail with immediate parole release (August 23).

He was also ordered to complete 12 months' probation.