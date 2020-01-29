Menu
Ballina Local Court.
Man disputes facts of drive-by shooting with replica weapon

Aisling Brennan
29th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A LENNOX Head man accused of firing a replica AK47 Gel Blaster at another man from a moving vehicle is disputing the facts in the case.

Tristan James Lanauze, 24, is accused of firing the prohibited weapon at a man walking on North Creek Rd, near Amber Drive in Lennox Head at about on January 19.

Richmond Police District officers allege the victim felt something strike him in his back and turned to see Mr Lanauze hanging out the window of a vehicle with what looked like an assault rifle.

Mr Lanauze then allegedly parked the vehicle before he got out to confront the victim, before headbutting him and punching him with an enclosed fist.

He also allegedly threw a glass bottle at the man but missed.

Upon his arrest at his Lennox Head property, police will also allege they sighted a replica AK47 Gel Blaster and .22 calibre bullets.

Last week, Mr Lanauze, who is currently on bail, pleaded guilty to a common assault charge but will be disputing the facts.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition without holding a license and possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm.

Mr Lanauze also entered a plea of not guilty for firing a firearm in a public place.

He will return to Ballina Local Court on March 11.

ak47 replica gel blaster ballina local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
