Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
News

Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

by Ben Pike
30th May 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman was wounded in the stomach in a double stabbing in Sydney's west on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill about 12.45pm and found the woman, aged in her 20s, outside the home with stab wounds to her stomach.

When police entered the house, they found a man, who aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police confirmed the pair are known to each other and they are investigating how the horrific incident unfolded.

Originally published as Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers waste transfer station expansion approved

        premium_icon Northern Rivers waste transfer station expansion approved

        News BALLINA council approves expansion of waste transfer station in Alstonville despite community concerns about air quality.

        Citizenship ceremonies go online

        premium_icon Citizenship ceremonies go online

        News BALLINA Shire Council is working on its first ever virtual ceremony for new...

        Changed traffic conditions at Bolivia Hill

        Changed traffic conditions at Bolivia Hill

        News HIGHWAY set for temporary closures while blasting work is carried out.

        Byron’s back to business

        premium_icon Byron’s back to business

        News BYRON is starting to resemble the holiday hotspot it was just months ago as...