Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died following a shooting incident at Ipswich Hospital.
A man has died following a shooting incident at Ipswich Hospital. David Nielsen
Crime

Man dies in police shooting incident inside Ipswich Hospital

Emma Clarke
by
11th Nov 2018 2:24 AM | Updated: 6:52 AM

A MAN has died following a police shooting incident at Ipswich Hospital.

Police were guarding the man inside the Ipswich Hospital when he became violent towards an officer around 9pm on Saturday.

Medical staff treated the man at the scene but he died.

The officer was treated for facial injuries.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating on behalf of the State Coroner with the assistance of the Crime and Corruption Commission.

editors picks ipswich crime ipswich hospital ipswich police police shooting
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Did we take your photo at the Mullum show?

    premium_icon Did we take your photo at the Mullum show?

    News More great things will be in store as the show continues on Sunday

    Show rolls into action with prime movers aplenty

    premium_icon Show rolls into action with prime movers aplenty

    News Trucking stalwart remembered as glorious machines transform town

    Woman lunged at hospital staff with syringe: police

    Woman lunged at hospital staff with syringe: police

    Breaking She has been refused bail and is due to appear in court on Sunday

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    Lifestyle Rates of anxiety and depression are rising all over the world.

    Local Partners