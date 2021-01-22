Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
News

Man dies in workplace machinery incident

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Jan 2021 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery in Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to Main Beach Road in Pinkenba around 2.30am where the man had been critically injured at his workplace.

He died at the scene.

Police and Workplace Health and Safety are investigating the incident, which they are not treating as suspicious at this stage.

It comes only days after two men were severely injured in a workplace incident on the Gold Coast, where one man suffered critical injuries after an explosion on a rooftop.

Originally published as Man dies in workplace machinery incident

accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

        Premium Content Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

        News The Lismore woman is accused of making fraudulent transactions to dishonestly obtain more than $60,000 in 2018.

        North Coast men remain in court over drug bust

        Premium Content North Coast men remain in court over drug bust

        Crime They were among a group targeted in a cross-border operation late last year.

        Winners and losers in the COVID jobs disruption of 2020

        Premium Content Winners and losers in the COVID jobs disruption of 2020

        News Richmond-Tweed increased the number of jobs available during 2020

        ‘Who is going to fund this white elephant?’

        Premium Content ‘Who is going to fund this white elephant?’

        News The future of our rail corridor continues to divide our community