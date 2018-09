A man has died after a trail bike accident on the Northern Rivers.

A REPORT will be prepared for the coroner after a fatal trail bike crash near Casino.

Three men were riding trail bikes along Carwong Rd at Rappville about 2pm on Saturday.

Police said one of the riders lost control of his bike and hit a tree.

Emergency services attended the scene but they could not revive the man.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police will prepare a report for the coroner.