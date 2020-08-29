Menu
A man who was pulled from a smoke-filled unit has died. Investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze.
News

Man dies in mystery unit fire

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:55 AM

A man has died after a unit fire in Sydney's southwest this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Biara Ave property in Clemton Park just after 5am Saturday.

Fire and Rescue NSW pulled the unconscious man from the smoke-filled unit and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. However, the man died at the scene.

The unit was significantly damaged and police have established a crime scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

 

