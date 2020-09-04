Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
A man in his 60s died in a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night. Picture StixPix Productions
News

BREAKING: Man dies in Gladstone boating accident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Sep 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has died after a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night.

Emergency services were called to Awoonga Dam Rd after 8pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two men were involved in a marine incident after their boat had troubles.

He said a man in his 40s was rescued from the water, and unfortunately the other man had died.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one male was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated one other patient at the scene for critical injuries.

He said three paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a rescue helicopter was on scene.

More Stories

boating death editors picks gladstone lake awoonga
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOST WANTED: 4 people police need to speak with urgently

        Premium Content MOST WANTED: 4 people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate four people.

        Proposal for 42-room boarding house lodged with council

        Premium Content Proposal for 42-room boarding house lodged with council

        Council News $2.85 million DA has been touted as affordable housing opportunity

        Club ‘quietly confident’ ahead of match against top team

        Premium Content Club ‘quietly confident’ ahead of match against top team

        News ALL the details of the Far North Coast Rugby Union major and minor finals this...

        Woman dies after car plunges into creek

        Premium Content Woman dies after car plunges into creek

        News Welfare check on woman ends in tragic find