Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
News

Man dies at service station

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER, SAM FLANAGAN
1st Oct 2020 6:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died at a Townsville service station despite the efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.

Emergency services were called to the Liberty service station off Lakeside Dr about 4pm after reports of a medical incident.

Police officers and paramedics circled around the fuel pumps as the station was placed into lockdown for a period of time.

Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.
Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.

Acting Senior Sergeant District Duty Officer Rob Pagett said a man had sadly passed away at the site.

"A 40-year-old male has pulled into the service station and it appears he has suffered some sort of medical condition," Sen-Sgt Pagett said.

"Subsequently he's gone into cardiac arrest.

"Civilians on scene first administered CPR along with QAS and police.

"During the process of CPR he did not regain consciousness."

The man's family were at the scene.

Originally published as Man dies at Townsville service station

death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER MAYHEM: Huge traffic jams as people flock to QLD

        Premium Content BORDER MAYHEM: Huge traffic jams as people flock to QLD

        News THE Queensland border bubble was officially extended at 1am and traffic is at a stand still.

        Senior firey to face sex assault charges in Lismore court

        Premium Content Senior firey to face sex assault charges in Lismore court

        News He was here to help at bushfires when allegedly committed offences

        What decision could mean for ‘intentional’ rural community

        Premium Content What decision could mean for ‘intentional’ rural community

        News LANDOWNER’S consent is an “essential requirement for the determination of any...

        Local businesses get set for QLD customer boom

        Premium Content Local businesses get set for QLD customer boom

        News WITH the Queensland border reopening, many tourism businesses are keen to welcome...