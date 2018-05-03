Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was pulled from Cudgen Creek this morning has died.
A man who was pulled from Cudgen Creek this morning has died. Contributed
News

Man dies at popular North Coast swimming-spot

3rd May 2018 2:32 PM

A MAN has tragically drowned at Cudgen Creek, Kingscliff this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the creek at 11.10am to reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

It is understood beachgoers attempted to save him by performing CPR.

Police believe the man, 78, may have suffered a medical episode while in the water.

He could not be revived and died on scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District commenced inquiries into the incident and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

A post mortem will determine the cause of the man's death.

cudgen creek drowning editors picks kingscliff
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Evicted tenant accused of bombing attempts owed $58k in rent

    premium_icon Evicted tenant accused of bombing attempts owed $58k in rent

    Crime A COURT has heard the 40-year-old was months behind in rent at the fish and chip shop he was leasing.

    • 3rd May 2018 4:59 PM
    145 photos from Splendour in the Grass 2017

    145 photos from Splendour in the Grass 2017

    News This year's festival is coming up, so we look back on last year

    CRUEL ACT: Bird shot because it was 'annoying'

    premium_icon CRUEL ACT: Bird shot because it was 'annoying'

    Environment "I'm just disgusted, you know it's not the bird's fault"

    Drunk, unlicensed driver narrowly misses cop in 6 car chase

    Drunk, unlicensed driver narrowly misses cop in 6 car chase

    News "I'm sorry, I just need to get to the Gold Coast."

    Local Partners